SQUARE ENIX reminds us that the remastered version of Legend of Mana, up PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch is PC through Steam. Here you will find ours review of the PS4 version, which you can admire this afternoon from 18:00 on our Twitch channel.

Below, however, you will find more information about the game.

LEAVE NOW ON A MYSTICAL JOURNEY WITH LEGEND OF MANA

The remastered version of this beloved classic Japanese RPG for PlayStation® is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®4 and STEAM

MILAN (June 24, 2021) – Today Square Enix Ltd. announced that Legend of Mana ™, the remastered version of the fourth installment of the Mana series, is now available on modern Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation®4 and STEAM® platforms.

In Legend of Mana, players will set out on an adventure in search of the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, only to discover, however, that the world map is actually empty. During the journey they will obtain special artifacts to place on the map to bring cities and dungeons to life through the unique system of Land Creation. They will also be able to collect eggs and raise monsters that will help them in battle. There are various ways to proceed depending on the choices you make, in order to have a more personal and unique gaming experience than ever.

Legend of Mana includes remastered graphics and rearranged songs from the soundtrack, including “Hometown of Domina”. It will also be possible to switch from the original to the new soundtrack. In addition, the title also includes the “Ring Ring Land” minigame, available for the first time in the West. Throughout their adventure, players will encounter a vibrant cast of characters, face fearsome monsters in real-time combat, and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel to the rhythm of timeless story. Legend of Mana.

Legend of Mana is now available digitally for € 29.99 for Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation®4 and PC (STEAM®). The players who will buy Legend of Mana before July 23 will receive an initial purchase reward that will include ten avatars and a custom theme of Legend of Mana for PlayStation®4 or a wallpaper of Legend of Mana for PC (STEAM®) For more information, please visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_GB/games/legend-mana

