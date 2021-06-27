During the 30th anniversary live stream of the Mana series, Square Enix announced Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal, the official anime of Legend of Mana, made in collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan.

The animation will be entrusted to Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Laboratory. For now, nothing has been seen in the series, apart from an artwork:

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal

During the same live stream, the development of a new game in the Mana series for consoles was announced, but nothing is known about it yet. Also announced Echoes of Mana, a mobile title with slot machine mechanics coming out in 2022.

In short, the Mana series is alive and well and now fans have several projects to follow for the next few years.