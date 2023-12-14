Christmas is coming, so all the major stores are making offers and gifts to gamers, GOG including, which started its winter sales by giving PC players the cute manager: Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager. Impossible to say no to a free game. It would be almost immoral and the backlog wouldn't forgive us for it.

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager mixes dugeon management mechanics with elements roguelike. Players will therefore have to manage a dungeon and prevent it from being invaded by so-called heroes, always on the hunt for treasure.