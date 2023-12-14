Christmas is coming, so all the major stores are making offers and gifts to gamers, GOG including, which started its winter sales by giving PC players the cute manager: Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager. Impossible to say no to a free game. It would be almost immoral and the backlog wouldn't forgive us for it.
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager mixes dugeon management mechanics with elements roguelike. Players will therefore have to manage a dungeon and prevent it from being invaded by so-called heroes, always on the hunt for treasure.
How to redeem it
Let's see how this is possible to redeem Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager quickly and easily. Go on GOG main page, locate the game banner by briefly scrolling the page and click on the button to add it to your account. It says “Add to library” and is usually located on the right. Naturally, to have it you must be connected to the platform with a valid account and without limitations. As always with GOG, we recommend that you do not start from the game page because you would be sent back to the main one. At the time of writing this news, you still have more than 52 hours to make it yours.
