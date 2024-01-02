Legend of Grimrock was launched on PC in 2012. Now, after twelve years, this addictive first-person Dungeon Master-style dungeon crawler will also be released on Nintendo Switch . When? January 15, 2024. It will be downloadable from the Nintendo eShop.

The announcement of the release of The Legend of Grimrock on Nintendo Switch

The development studio made the announcement of the release of this new version of the game Almost Humanwhich also revealed some features of the Nintendo Swithc version, such as the modernized user interface and optimization for Joy-Con.

For the rest it will be one most faithful conversionwhich will have no additional content.

But why convert Legend of Grimrock after all this time? According to the developers, the main reason is to regenerate some interest in the series, which has two episodes and which has sold more than 1.5 million copies overall. Another reason, told by Antti Tiihonen, one of the founders of the studio, was the availability of a development kit of Nintendo Switch, obtained from a programmer, who convinced everyone to dedicate themselves to the project.

According to Tiihonen there are no economic or financial motivations behind it, but only the desire to have fun and the hope that Legend of Grimrock will introduce someone to the genre.

As for Legend of Grimrock 2, there are currently no plans to port it for other systems. Much will probably depend on the success or otherwise of the first chapter on the new platform.