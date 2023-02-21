The long-awaited release period of new games in the catalog has finally come PS Plus Extras and Premiums! After the arrival (which we had already announced) of Horizon Forbidden West and other interesting titles, the classic collection is also expanding.

Today it arrives on ours PS4 and PS5 a real classic of yesteryear: The Legend of Dragoons. The title, released on PS1 in 2000, is a highly appreciated RPG that now even a younger user can try by also taking advantage of the brand new trophies available: one thing in particular delights all users, however.

In fact, it will be possible to buy not only The Legend of Dragoon, but also the other classic titles made available this month (therefore Harvest Moon: Back to Nature and Wild Arms 2) whether or not you have a PS Plus subscriptionbeing available directly on the Play Station Store.

It is not the first time that Sony allows its users to recover great classics even without the Plus subscription: an example is Dark Cloudsnow available for several months on the Sony console store.

Will you take advantage of the situation to recover (or replay) this historic title?