Club América will have a rather complicated test when facing Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament, although in the regular phase they beat them with a certain difference in level and visitors by 2-4, it must be taken into account that they have already After several weeks and the context will be different.
For this reason, after the Liguilla, anything that the American team does not do well, which despite not having been the leader of the tournament, is considered by many to be the favorites for the championship, can be detrimental to the institution, since the illusion he is at his best and his fans would be very disappointed.
In a first wake-up call in the quarterfinals against Atlético de San Luis, the Águilas were exhibited and lost the second leg, putting their continuity in the competition at risk. Given this situation, many fans and legends of the team did not like it. Nothing this situation, so some took the opportunity to point out those responsible for the last bad performance.
Once again, one of the legends of Coapa, Anthony Carlos Santosentered the scene and did not hesitate to criticize the Spanish midfielder, Alvaro FidalgoWell, as is well known, he acts like a villain in the microphones and social networks before the cream-blue players who are not doing things right in his opinion.
In a chat with Clear brandthe exfutbolista azulcrema took the opportunity to criticize the team and especially the Iberian.
“No player has lived up to it. Cabecita is not even the shadow of the player who was with Cruz Azul. For me Fidalgo is a very big lie, he only gives passes back. He is a player who is constantly falling and everyone is inflating” “
– Antonio Carlos Santos.
Finally, he assured that he does not see a clear favorite in the National Classic semifinals.
“We cannot define who arrives better. América raises doubts because they played a horrible game, the coach has no character (Fernando Ortíz). He does not have the capacity, the changes are the same, ”he pointed out.
