D.he cocktail that made him famous is called “Blushing Monarch”: Campari, Gin, Cointreau, passion fruit juice. Strong pink, possibly like the cheeks of Princess Diana, to whom he dedicated the drink. She apparently liked it, Salim Khoury always used to say modestly when he talked about his most famous creation. At the beginning of the nineties he created “Blushing Monarch” for the princess, who was one of his numerous royal guests. And thus became bartender of the year in Great Britain. In a way, it was his breakthrough. Salim Khoury was considered a bar legend in his later years. Up until a few months ago, the little man with the white hair fringe and the contagious smile was traveling to luxury hotels around the world to train young bartenders.

It wasn’t about composing drinks that were as weird as possible. He loved the classic bar business. The drinks in the glass: important, very important. Even more important: the smile, also with the eyes, perfect service, an ear that is open when necessary and otherwise as closed as the mouth when the powerful, rich and famous are sitting on the bar stools – or even falling off them. He served drinks to everyone: Presidents, pop stars, Queen Mum, Diana. Salim Khoury could basically recognize every guest he saw twice. And let those who were opportune feel with his radiant smile that he recognized them – a consummate professional host.

He learned it from scratch. Salim Khoury was less than 15 years old when he stood behind the counter of the once legendary Bristol for the first time in 1960, by far the first house on the square in his hometown of Beirut. Back then, Beirut was a dazzling, luxurious metropolis, just like in the old films, said Khoury, with a somewhat wistful smile. It was just the right place for an adventurous and hardworking young man. He then experienced wars and economic crises in his home country from Great Britain. Because in 1969 he switched to the next legend, the London Savoy. He remained loyal to the hotel on the Thames for a whopping 43 years, even when it was closed longer for renovations.

An ambassador for an unwavering bar culture

Salim Khoury and the Savoy, that was a success story. The American bar there is still an institution today. Khoury, the boy from Lebanon, became the tenth head barman since it was founded and later traveled the world as the “ambassador” of this American bar. A gentleman in a white dinner jacket who enjoyed the respect of his colleagues. To the Lebanese temperament, he added British humor and understatement, a love of golf and its club rituals. At countless competitions and cocktail peaks, he looked at the sometimes exotic ingredients and creations of his young mixologist colleagues with a fine smile.

For Khoury, the ambassador of an unshakable bar culture that outlasts all fashions, nothing beats a good martini in the end. But by no means shaken, but stirred, carefully. Now Salim Khoury has died after a short, serious illness.