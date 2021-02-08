The PDC Q-School will be played until February 16. 646 players try to win one of 29 tour cards. Including world champion Raymond van Barneveld, Nico Kurz and Fallon Sherrock. A German surprised at the start with his average.

Host Lutz Wöckener Elmar Paulke has invited himself to the big World Cup review. The voice of the darts illuminates the finals and the greatest World Cup moments, names disappointments and surprises.

A.In the end, Nico Kurz was only missing one victory to qualify for the finals on the very first day. He was the last German player to be eliminated in the quarter-finals.

It is a rocky road that the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) intends to get one of the coveted entitlements to participate in the professional darts tour. 646 players applied for one of the 29 free places this year. The first stage was on the program on Monday.

Four groups at two venues

Divided into four groups, the participants in Milton Keynes, England and in Niedernhausen (Hesse) first have to qualify for the two finals, each with 128 players, which take place from Saturday to Wednesday. The first two groups are scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, groups three and four are held from Thursday to Saturday.

Here darts professional Martin Schindler imitates his colleagues Martin Schindler is not only one of the best German darts professionals. He is also an excellent impersonator. Here he recreates six world-class players. Do you recognize these players?

The four semi-finalists qualify every day; further starters can move up via the four-day ranking list, which leads with three points shortly after the first day. The two-time World Cup starter is one of more than 120 Germans who are at the start in Niedernhausen.

A familiar face for a long time, but still an amateur: Hesse Nico Kurz wants to go on the PDC tour Source: Getty Images / Luke Walker

But the main focus is on old master Raymond van Barneveld, who returned his tour card after the 2020 World Cup and is now trying to make a comeback. The 53-year-old world champion started the tournament confidently and made it into the round of 16 with three wins, but lost there just 5: 6 against the Croat Pero Ljubic. Nevertheless: His average of 90.94 was convincing. The two points earned should form the basis for qualifying for the finals over the next two days.

also read Paul Lim at the Darts World Cup

An unknown German scored an equally remarkable average. Olaf Thies achieved an average of 40.23 in his first round match and once again documented the special character of the open event. The only requirement for participation is the payment of the entry fee of £ 450.

also read

On the first day in Niedernhausen, the Dutch Richard Veenstra, Kurz-conqueror Michael Plooy and Lorenzo Pronk as well as the Czech Junior World Champion Adam Gawlas prevailed.

“Queen of the Palace”: Fallon Sherrock made history at the Darts World Cup Source: LAWRENCE FUNNY

Fallon Sherrock, who caused a sensation at the penultimate World Darts Championship with her entry into the third round, was eliminated in Milton Keynes with a daily average of 78.4 in the round of 64, but thus secured one point for the overall standings and can continue to hope.