Leganés’s commitment to the future unequivocally involves attracting and retaining young talent, innovation and entrepreneurship. The achievement of these ambitious objectives is based on tangible facts: it has a university structure of the highest level; houses a data networking research institute, whose multinational team is dedicated to cutting-edge fundamental science and technology; It is home to the first major Artificial Intelligence project in Spain and has a gigantic business park oriented towards technological activity just six kilometers from the center of Madrid and surrounded by unbeatable communication routes.

The ultimate goal is that boys and girls born in Leganés are trained in their classrooms and have the option of developing their professional lives in their city, if that is their choice.

Carlos II University of Madrid

In Leganés is the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M), which is positioned among the best universities in the world in 13 academic fields, according to QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023.

UC3M is a university of excellence with a high employability rate and a great international vocation. The Leganés Campus includes the Higher Polytechnic School and a Postgraduate Center, making it a reference institution for training in science, technology or robotics.









This university maintains agreements with more than 3,000 companies and institutions so that students can carry out their internships and enter the labor market fully trained. According to the latest Professional Integration Study of UC3M graduates (Class of 2019), the employment rate of those who choose this university reaches 90.6% of the student body. 97.1% of graduates recommend studying at UC3M.

Technological Leganés

Just 6 kilometers from the center of Madrid, in the extreme northeast of the municipality of Leganés, the industrial and scientific park ‘Leganés Tecnológico’ is located. An area of ​​approximately 280 hectares dedicated exclusively to strengthening research and generating a favorable climate for companies and their technological development. Currently around 200 companies are installed in this Leganés hub.

The ‘Leganés Tecnológico’ Urban Planning Consortium was born in 1999 thanks to an agreement between the Community of Madrid and the Leganés City Council to place the region among the most competitive in the world. In 2000, the UC3M joined the agreement by creating the Science Park to stimulate the flow of knowledge and technology between the University, research institutions, companies and markets.

Along with its location, Leganés Tecnológico also stands out for its communications and infrastructure that make it an ideal place to invest. By road, in addition to the M40, which connects it with other infrastructures such as the Juan Carlos I Fair Park and the Barajas-Adolfo Suarez Airport, there is the A-42 highway from Madrid to Toledo that connects it to the center of Madrid; the M-425 highway that connects it with Leganés and the M-45 highway. By bus you can access the Park through lines 480, 484 and 485. It also incorporates leisure areas, commercial and service areas.

Artificial Intelligence Cluster

The Community of Madrid trusted Leganés by installing the first Artificial Intelligence cluster in Spain in the municipality, a pioneering initiative that has positioned the municipality as a technological benchmark. The cluster, which was inaugurated on April 12 by the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is made up of more than 40 companies and institutions related to this discipline and its objective is to create AI programs and mechanisms so that companies can improve exponentially. efficiency and innovation in its processes and decision making.

The cluster carries out research, studies, analysis and projects in AI and any activity that may constitute a contribution to the community of users, actual and potential, of this technological innovation.

It also aims to promote the implementation, standardization and use of technologies related to Artificial Intelligence. To this end, it seeks to promote the intelligent automation of business processes, its application in the analysis of massive data, the use of technologies associated with AI among administrations, companies and social agents and the development of dissemination campaigns for their understanding. . These campaigns will promote its knowledge and use by the entire society, promoting its application among administrations, companies and social agents.

IMDEA Networks

Another example of the innovation underway in Leganés is that of IMDEA Networks, a research institute attached to the Community of Madrid (as in the case of the other six IMDEA present in the Madrid region), with European funds and a close relationship with the UC3M. The institute carries out cutting-edge research related to telecommunications, with a special focus on 5G and 6G (in fact, it houses the 5TONIC laboratory, founded by the institution together with Telefonica, an example of public-private collaboration).

The center’s research team, currently led by Albert Banchs, has received all types of recognition for its work on networks, online security and privacy, sustainability, etc., through projects financed by regional and national funds, as well as the aforementioned financing from the EU. A great example, in this case, of attracting elite talent of various nationalities to the Community of Madrid and, specifically, to Leganés. An entity of international prestige that collaborates with the different clusters of the Community of Madrid and the deployment of R&D&i in the city. Technological transfer to society, on the ground.