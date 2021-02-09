It was always the Leganes an outstanding team in the digital communication of your corporate content. Take the success of your online posters as an example. It happens, however, that it was a short-traveled muscle. Because its presence in networks was forcefully limited to Twitter without it being really developed in the rest of social spaces. Atrophy that the club has paradoxically resolved now that it has descended to Second division.

Despite the loss of the category and also the consequent support that being in the elite supposes, the Leganes has shot up its followers in its different profiles, platforms in which it has expanded driven by sports stimuli, such as the signing of Gaku Shibasaki, the expansion of its feminine section or the fusion with the Leganés Futsal.

85,000 new followers of pepineros

The club today presented an audited report by Blinkfire Analytics, a company specialized in evaluating the digital impact of brands or entities related to sport. The study shows that Leganes He has earned 85,000 followers on the six social networks in which he operates. Two stand out above the rest.

One is Twitter, where it accumulates 34.09% of those followers, the most. There, the opening of two new accounts in Japanese has been key to inform the followers who have become fond of Lega due to the presence of Gaku. The club has also created a profile for the women’s section and has strengthened the old account of the Leganés FS, club with which the Lega now shares corporate colors and crest.

The presence in Weibo, the social network par excellence in China and in which Lega accumulates 14.11% of its followers, more than it has in Facebook, TikTok or YouTube. However, in the latter (just 1.38% of its followers) the club has implemented important services, such as live broadcasts of its lower categories or multimedia entertainment content, such as the so-called ‘Minigames’ or the’ 8 Seconds Challengue ‘, the latter starring players from the first team.

Entertainment digital content

With the presence of games, contests for their fans, enriched online content and even monologues (the latter in collaboration with La Chocita del Loro), the Leganes it has also grown in interactions with more than more than 1.8 million. He has even created an app to be in direct contact with his fans.

All these impulses are linked to the new strategy created and developed by Dani Abanda, the club’s communication manager, after his return from Australia, where he spent a year working in the marketing department of BeIN in the country.