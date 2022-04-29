The Leganes it is found in a process of standby regarding the renewals or preparation of internal signings (players already on loan in the blue and white squad) for next season. As AS has learned, cases such as those of Recio, Sergio González, Lazar Randjelovic or Nafti, to name four of the fronts that could be opened to the Blue and Whites in the coming weeks, have not undergone any changes that allows a quick resolution to be glimpsed. Rather the opposite.

Each case is particular. With toughfor example, it happens that the man from Malaga ends his contract on June 30 and it remains to be seen if he himself wants to continue given that in previous courses he has winked at Malaga and his desire to return to the Rosaleda. Be that as it may, the player has not received the call from Leganés to bring positions closer. Sergio González, as AS already told, began talks at the beginning of the year, but the positions have petrified without progress in recent weeks. It remains to be seen that the Madrilenian, with the option of another season for objectives, renew by way of the agreed extension.

With Lazar Randjelović It happens that the Serbian belongs to Olympiacos and, although it was reported from Greece that he had a purchase clause in his loan, the truth is that this is not the case. That is: if Leganés wants it, they must negotiate with the player and with the Hellenic club, something that, sources close to those of Piraeus and the footballer have confirmed to AS, has not yet occurred. Those same sources doubt that there will be movements until the end of LaLiga.

bench earrings

There is also no news regarding the potential renewal of a Nafti to whom the end of the season and its irregular results could cost him the extension of his contract. It happens, however, that Leganés has not taken steps to find a substitute either. Not at least any negotiation. Although in recent weeks from Burgos the rumor has emerged that Calero could be the designated, in Butarque they deny it outright. Who will be the new coach (or if Nafti will continue) is also unknown.

Shaker of cases that attract attention precisely now that Leganés is sailing aimlessly and that they would have the possibility to start preparing for the season in advance. An anomalous situation that cannot be extrapolated the dialogue opened by the club and the North American business group represented by the Mexican Jeff Luhnow. It remains to be seen whether this slowdown in sports planning is due to these conversations or is simply the result of extreme prudence.