The meeting Leganes – Royal Society of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played in Municipal de Butarque at 2:00 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Leganés – Real Sociedad

Classification and statistics between Leganés – Real Sociedad

Leganés comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Deportivo Alavés



while Real Sociedad played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Real Betis



. He Leganes currently occupies the position number 15 of LaLiga EA Sports with 15 points, while its rival,

Royal Societyoccupies the place 6 with 24 points.

Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Leganés schedule, the Real Sociedad schedule and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.