Go the Leganes shaking a market that was sensed calmer in the pepineros, but which, as the days progress, is discovered as a period of great turbulence, something common already in Butarque. In this winter window of 2022, in addition, with well-known names as potential targets. To the blue and white wish for the return of Rober Ibáñez, far right of Osasuna with two assignments to Leganes in its history (this would be the third) it is necessary to unite the cucumber interest in Pablo Insua, central of Huesca (28 years old) and in his day also defense of Madrid in two assignments, both consecutive, between 2015 and 2017 in Second and First. The Galician was the author of the goal with which he Leganes rose to the elite in Miranda de Ebro in 2016. Now the Madrid club is seeking a third loan.

The Leganes He has already contacted the defender to let him know. The desire of the pepineros is to incorporate him now in January to strengthen the defense axis. It is not the only offer that he handles Pablo Insua, which he has also called Valladolid where he trains Pacheta, with which he agreed on The Alcoraz. It also has offers from some foreign team of First division (Turkey).

Just recovered from a serious knee injury, Insua has a contract with him Huesca until 2023. He automatically renewed for three seasons after being promoted to First in 2020. A joint problem kept him KO for most of last season. Now he’s back with chevrons. Before him Cartagena (0-3) was a starter and stood out as one of the best of the Huesca team.

Domino effect on defense

The interest of Leganes for Insua It is relatively striking because the defense axis is one of the best armored areas of the Blue and White team with four troops: Omeruo, Bruno, Tarín and Sergio. What’s more, Bustinza and Javi Hernández they can also exercise in the defense axis. It is true that in recent weeks the position has experienced problems.

Omeruo he is in the Africa Cup and his return will depend on how far Nigeria goes in the competition. In addition, COVID affected Bruno Y Tarin and knocked them out. In view of Valladolid, Real Sociedad and Real Sociedad B, Nafti was forced to pull Bustinza in the post. He considers him a winger despite the fact that his career has developed it mostly on the axis.