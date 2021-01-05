He Leganes will play next Wednesday against Yoke Socuéllamos the second phase of the Copa del Rey (1:00 pm, Paquito Giménez stadium) in an exercise of reunion with nostalgia. It happens that the two already saw each other 45 years ago, when both were militants in First Regional. Prehistory that the club has rescued in its official statistics. Nostalgia raised to the umpteenth memory.

The last face to face was back in 1975, the club evokes on its official website, the one that also warns that that season Leganés rose to Preferential (Will the parallelism with the First Division be repeated now?) And that the result of that clash played in the Luis Rodriguez de Miguel (still on dirt, the grass would arrive at the end of the 80s) it was a resounding win: 5-1 for Lega. Casimirio Escudero he scored three goals (then it was not said hat-trick) and was accompanied by Grande II and the Chilean Barriuso, which brought the foreign touch to a rout buried in oblivion. Until now.

A hero of the ascent in the Socuéllamos

Less distant, although increasingly remote is the last ascent of the Leganes of Second B to Second. That was the first feat he achieved Asier Garitano in front of the pepineros. Also “the most difficult”, in his own words. Well, the group that Bergara trained then had in its ranks a current player from Socuéllamos. The Canary Abel gomez will be reunited this week with a glorious past

It was his journey through Butarque fleeting affair, yes. Because the Canarian midfielder (now 29 years old, then 23) signed on loan from Tenerife mid-season. The previous half of the course was played at Noja. With him, I wanted the Leganes shield the medullary, which throughout the course had to use a midfielder capable of being false 9 (Fran Moreno) as a stopper due to staff limitations.

Despite this, Abel did not enjoy much continuity in the team. He played only 17 games and started just five. In the final stretch of the season, he became a recurrent of the final minutes. Before him LleidaFor example, in the key game of the promotion phase in Butarque, he played 45 minutes from when he came out on the pitch in minute 75 until the extension of an agonizing and epic game ended. The photo that accompanies this text is from that party. Carlos Martinez (on the left, Leganés legend) and Abel (right) embrace after Mantovani’s victory for the goal.

The now Socuéllamos player wore the laurel shield for the last time on June 15, 2014 in the victory (1-0) against the Hospitalet, a week before the promotion was consummated and his name would be recorded among the Leganés footballers who achieved the feat of returning to professional football.