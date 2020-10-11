Leganes

The cucumber block is still mired in its roller coaster of ups and downs after returning to Second Division. The same one week shows its potential against Cartagena that succumbs to Castellón days later. Two wins, two losses and the same goals for and against (5). Like their rival, Lega has several notable casualties such as international Omeruo, Rosales and Gaku. Perea, Bustinza, Ibáñez and Silva are low but Martí recovers Cuellar in goal.

As to follow: Sabin Merino. The Urdúliz striker has scored three of Lega’s five goals so far this year. He did not have his day last week against Castellón, but right now he is one of the references above and can be decisive to recover the path of victory.