The Leganes is the third team of S2nd Division (with him Albacete) to whom the most penalties against have been whistled so far this season. The pepineros have seen how they have already been given nine maximum penalties and only Lugo (ten penalties) and Las Palmas (twelve penalties) suffer more from this problem.

The next play-off team most punished for fouls within its own area is Almería, with seven penalties against (8th in this penalty classification). They are followed by Rayo (six penalties), Sporting (five), Espanyol (four) and Mallorca (three). The Balearic Islands are, with Ponferradina, the team that has been awarded the fewest penalties this season.

The distribution of those penalties against Leganés is five during the 21 matches of the era Martí (Lugo, Ponferradina, Sporting, Fuenlabrada and Las Palmas) against the four penalties of the 15 matches that make up the Garitano era (Cartagena, Oviedo, Espanyol and Alcorcón).

They are statistics that occupy and concern at the same time Butarque. They occupy because some of them are produced by defensive failures that, they estimate to the south of the capital, could have been avoided either by improvement in the individual expertise of the players who have committed them, or because they have been produced by collective errors that have triggered in these penalties against.

It happens, however, that some of these penalties are also worrying because they have been signaled after lax actions and dubious arbitration criteria despite the presence of the VAR. This is what happened on the last day, when Alcorcón went ahead thanks to a more than debatable launch from eleven meters. Asier Riesgo, they believe to the south of the capital, did not commit a fault when he threw himself at Xisco’s feet. The repetition of the action shows that the goalkeeper touches the ball and, due to inertia, takes the striker.

Despite this, Garitano did not raise his voice in the press room (“Coaches have to set an example,” he usually says about it), perhaps knowing that this year the Leganes It has also benefited from some maximum penalties. The one that they pointed out against Sporting in the Molinón in the first round (almost non-existent push from Marc Valiente to Borja Bastón) is perhaps the clearest example of compensation. The one from Maras to Bustinza against Almería was also much discussed.

In any case, Leganés this year have only received five penalties in favor (Logroñés, Málaga, Sporting, Lugo and Almería) and of them only two during the Garitano era. In this matter, Fuenlabrada (twelve penalties) is the team that shoots the most from eleven meters. Leganés is the 14th team in this classification of penalties in favor.