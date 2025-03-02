Follow the LaLiga EA Sports football match between Leganés and Getafe live
The encounter Leganés – Getafe from LaLig 14:00 hours can be seen live through
M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga Tv Bar
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Leganés – Getafe
Classification and statistics between Leganés – Getafe
Leganés arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the
Real Sociedad
while Getafe played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against
Real Betis
. He Leganés Currently occupies the position number 16 of LaLiga EA Sports with 25 points, while its rival, the
Getafeoccupies the Post 14 With 31 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Leganés calendar, the Getafe calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.
