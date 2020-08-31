He Leganes is interested in Antonio Jesus Regal, ‘Antoñito‘, right side of Valladolid (32 years) whose departure is taken for granted in Pucela. For weeks the footballer has been negotiating to obtain the letter of freedom in order to decide his new destination. In Butarque like, although it is not the only possibility that the Sevillian (born in Herrera) has on the table. He Tenerife It has also been pushing for days to achieve its incorporation.

In fact, in the islands his signing was considered closed for about two weeks, when a possible agreement between the footballer and the Tenerife waiting for it to be released from Valladolid. However, neither one nor the other has happened yet. In Zorrilla They are willing to let him go, but disagreements in the amounts of his release would be hindering the fundamental step of his departure. It does not seem that the blanquivioletas intend to use it for a transfer or to obtain compensation for it.

The delay in your departure to Tenerife could also be linked to the interest of the Leganes. The pepineros are looking for a right back with some urgency. Now they only have Roberto Rosales. The Venezuelan (31 years old) only has the competence of Javier Rubio, lane of the newly signed subsidiary of the Ray B and, for now, the only right-handed winger of Marti beyond the red wine.

Antoñito has a contract until 2021 after he renewed for two seasons in the summer of 2019. Then he signed his contract after having been a key part of the Pucelano rise to the elite (35 games, 33 starters) and also recurring and habitual in the permanence in First (30 games, 18 holder).

It was a contract extension for performance, but also for costumes. This Andalusian defender is one of the players who makes pineapple in the group. Of those players who bind the rest around his figure. Hence, despite having other full-backs on the squad (Pedro Porro and Moyano), the club shielded its continuity in Valladolid. Now their paths are close to parting.

Antoñito has also played in Cordova, Cartagena, Ecija, Poli Ejido or Melilla. He has played 45 matches in Primera (all in the last two seasons) and 131 in Second division.