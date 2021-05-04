The Leganes already has a good handful of days living in a sustained ‘uy’. Long and maddening. As if the tail of the ‘y’ were a dagger that pierces the soul. Because the Lega forgives too much. So much so that a good handful of points have gone down the drain for missing occasions as clear as they are unforgivable. That is the problem, they insist for Butarque. It is not only that it fails, but those that fail are very evident.

Examples there are several. The last one before him Sporting de Gijón, when Gaku sent a span of the right post of the goal of Marine a juicy and perfect center of Palencia. It was a goal … but it wasn’t. It is true that the offensive production of the Leganes in that encounter it was reduced almost to that single shot. But it was clear. Very clear. And it ended up outside.

There’s still more. Before the Ponferradina, For example, him Leganes could thrashing. He deserved it indeed. To his credit two of those times that tear if they do not kiss the skin. One was from Aviles, a spectacular slalom that ended on the pole. Although the Arnaiz, who only, almost without a goalkeeper, tried to adjust a lot a pass of the death of his own Aviles and sent the ball a foot to the defecha of the goal of Expensive.

Sticks for punishment

In view of Mallorca and Espanyol It was Juan Muñoz the one who despaired with, again, wood as the protagonists. In front of the vermilion he sent a foul to the post and against him Spanish, a shoe from outside the area. In the first duel Eraso He was also on the verge of 1-1, but his header took him out Queen in a stretch that frustrated the goal more for the goalkeeper’s merits than for the finisher’s demerits. Those two games could have ended in a draw, but they were defeats.

Something similar happened in front of the Castellon, when Rober Ibanez As soon as the match started, a clear heads-up game went wrong. It was one of the few occasions that was generated in a prototypical encounter of which Leganés has been at home in recent games: rivals with a high defensive profile and suffering to find ways to score a goal.

Points for the back door

The fact is that the pattern repeats itself and in Butarque they point out it as one of their great evils. The missing link this rising gaming team is missing to add more. The calculation is that, with a little more sense, 4 or 6 more points could have been added without problems. The difference between being third or fourth for example. We will see if also the exception between being outside or inside the play-off.

The speech evoking the “Lack of aim” It is common in the appearances of Garitano and other players. However, Leganés is the thirteenth second team in terms of marksmanship between sticks (41.56%) with 15 shots to the sticks. Only Rayo (17) and Espanyol (19) finish more on the wood.