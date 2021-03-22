The Leganes you are going to get rid of the effects of fifa virus. None of their three potential international players (Rosales, Gaku and Omeruo) will travel with their respective teams and, therefore, may be under the orders of Asier Garitano for important commitments against Almeria Y Majorca, both away from home.

The matter has more significance if one takes into account that in recent days problems due to injuries are accumulating, with Miquel, Eraso, Avilés, Silva injured, Lasure in treatment of their health problems Y Miguel and Bua between cottons. Had these three absences been added due to international commitments, the outlook for Leganés would have been bleak.

Rosales, potential low in the play-off

The first of the three recurring internationals of Leganés that it was known that he would not march with Venezuela it was Rose bushes. The CONMEBOL The qualifying round for the World Cup that should have been played on these dates was suspended due to sanitary restrictions in exchange for delaying it and accumulating it to June, coinciding with the America Cup, which will be played this year after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

So for him Leganes What may now be a relief, in June could become a problem. Because if I played the promotion play-offs, I would lose to Rose bushes since the beginning of the month without any option of return. The play-offs for promotion to First are scheduled from June 2 to 20.

No ‘Spaniards’ in Japan

The second international cucumber that was known to stay in Spain was Gaku shibasaki, to which Japan did not summon for the meetings against South Korea (friendly on March 25) and Mongolia (World Cup qualifier on March 30). In fact, none of the Japanese footballers who compete in Spain and who usually attend these calls have been called by the Japanese team.

Negotiation for Omeruo

The third international, Kenneth OmeruoYes, he was originally called up by the Nigerian national team to play both games against Benin (March 27) and Lesotho (March 30) qualifier for the Africa Cup. His absence meant a significant loss because, unlike Rosales and Gaku, Garitano yes he is counting on the central.

However, as AS said, the club got down to work to prevent him from traveling with his team. He did so in the shadow of the antecedent created by Sadiq, forward of Almeria to which also the Nigerian Federation exempted from being with the national team clinging to the regulations FIFA and claiming health reasons to explain his discharge. Finally Nigeria confirmed that Omeruo will not have to travel, so the footballer can be in front of Almería and Mallorca.