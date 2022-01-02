Real Valladolid Y Leganés open the football of 2022 in Second with a conditional duel due to the numerous casualties of both teams by the positive in Covid-19, six each (follow the game live on AS.com). If the Blanquivioletas have not been affected in their starting eleven, except Sergio León, the pepineros have traveled to Valladolid with only one central defender, Sergio González, who will be accompanied by Javi Hernández, with the intention of maintaining his good streak since Nafti took over the Madrid team. The scot-Tunisian, who spent two seasons in Valladolid and rose with the Blanquivioletas, tests the good feelings of his team against a team that has become strong in Zorrilla, where they have won 23 of the 30 points that have been put into play, giving him the gasoline necessary to be at the top of the table.

In the Blanquivioleta team there will not be many news regarding the team that won the last game of last year in Anoeta. Although the pucelanos will have to play three games in six days, Pacheta will not reserve anything and all the starters will play in order to defeat a Leganés who is highly respected. The only doubt that could arise is who will accompany the striker Weissman in attack before the loss of Sergio León. If the coach repeats what he did against the realistic subsidiary, it will be Óscar Plano who is behind the Israeli, but he could also bet on Cristo González in parallel to the Hebrew. The rest of the team will be the same, with a Roque Mesa who plays before his ex and will be in charge of taking the helm of the Blanquivioletas to move the ball and generate danger with Aguado at his side. Also, it will be the day of the Gonzalo Plata reappearance in Zorrilla after the accident. He has already played in San Sebastián, but he has not yet played in front of his public, a moment that will not have great repercussion since many days have passed and it is a matter, almost, forgotten. The pucelano technician, in addition, He will summon the subsidiary player, Víctor Narro, and the youth, Iván Fresneda to complete the list.

To the LeganesOn the other hand, he is bad at tearing pages from a calendar that, with the change of the year, brings him more dislikes what joys. More tears than smiles. In the last ten seasons, the pepineros have only managed to win in two vintage premieres. It happened in 2018 (1-0 win over Villarreal in the Cup) and in 2014 (3-1 win against Avilés in Second B). The outbreak of six COVID positives with which the team has returned from the holidays leaves him shivering in defense and with fever in the bands. The absences of Omeruo, Tarín, Bruno, Perea, Bárcenas and Avilés draw a list of summoned with only a pure center-back (Sergio) and three extremes (the ex-Pucelano Arnáiz, Naim and Lazar) limited. Randjelovic travels with just two leg workouts after a period of indisposition. Javi Hernández could be the main novelty of the eleven to exercise in the axis. In the middle, the Gaku-Recio-Pardo triumvirate is the best resource for the blue and white faith. From his control in the core, the best exhibitions of the course have been born, including the last game of 2021, a more than solvent victory in Malaga (0-2). That afternoon at the Rose Garden, Baptist He started the play from 0-2 after coming off the bench. At the top after his injury, he aims to start today.