Transfer market
The cucumber club considers essential the overflow of the Spanish-Argentine, who did not view a departure with bad eyes, and the short-term transfer would only occur due to an off-market offer
He Betis It is tirelessly seeking income with which to be able to face a future improvement to its current squad in the winter market, always subject to possible previous departures and one involving a short-term transfer of one of its former players, Juan Cruz,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Leganés #closes #door #Juan #Cruz #January #join #Betis #wait
Leave a Reply