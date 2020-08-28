He Leganes is close to closing the signing of Diego Conde, Atlético de Madrid B goalkeeper (21 years) with a contract until 2021. Sources consulted by AS confirm that the negotiations are advanced. Count would come to Butarque in the form of an assignment after extending your contract with the mattresses for one season, until 2022. The pepineros would have a purchase option for three courses at the end of the next season. The amounts for which that purchase option would be executed have not transpired.

If the signing is confirmed, it would help to reinforce a relatively weakened position and where, for now, it only has one full player. Iván, the ‘Pichu’, Cuéllar, He is the only goalkeeper of the first team that he has José Luis Martí. Pablo Lombo and Adrián They are doing the preseason with the majors, but their file, initially, belongs to Leganés B.

Marti, in AS, already confirmed that one of the priorities for the Blue and White team is the reinforcement of the goal after the departure of Juan Soriano and the exceptionality of having only Pichu. As AS reported, the Leganes had also noticed Munir, goalkeeper of the Malaga and Zamora of Second last season. This operation, a priori, should not interfere with the arrival of another archer to Butarque.

His status as an under-23 player could allow him to play with a subsidiary file, although full rights in the first team, which would allow Conde not to occupy one of the 25 places that LaLiga allows.

Captain of the B under the command of Simeone

Count He is a tall goalkeeper (1.88 meters) with good manners between clubs (skillful) and outstanding in one on one. It has an interesting projection. International in the lower of Spain, at Athletic They place him as a promising footballer, although the high competition in the reserve team and the first team make it difficult for him to have been able to have a presence with the elders, even if he has accompanied them in some preseason. In 2018 he was together with those of Simeone in the stage of Los Angeles de San Rafael.

After that, he went to Navalcarnero of Second Division B where he played 23 games also in Second B. Last season he returned to Cerro del Espino as captain of Atlético B, and shared the goal in the subsidiary with the youth Alexandre dos santos. Finally, Conde played more games than the Brazilian, thirteen against fifteen. The future picker signing coincided with Joshua Mejías, Venezuelan central now also in the ranks of the Leganes.