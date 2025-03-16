03/16/2025



Let anyone come. Betis has magic. It is at that time that you can knock anyone. That the rival puts 2-0, comes. Let’s go back. That you have to play in Portugal against a team that had not lost at home … Since September, because 0-4. That comes Madrid to Villamarín walking triumphs. Well take 2-1 by tracing. The Pellegrini team is titanic, which has turned everything around. Isco is in his plan. Let’s see if he has someone who is not your son in his technical staff to tell him that the Malaga is a spectacle day after day. And Antony was brutal. But Chilean changes turned everything: huge Bakambu and Bartra.

This is how the Real Betis players played Adrián Suspense He could do more in 1-0 and in the end he scared with a superman-type exit without reaching the ball. It does not offer security and that is dangerous. Sabaly Suspense He ran the band as usual but it was neither an aid to Antony above nor knew how to set back with greater forcefulness. Llorente Suspense It seemed that he had a backpack full of stones because of the yellow that could leave him without a derby. Conditioned. Natan APPROVED Loose than on other occasions. Raba drives him crazy but in the 60th minute he left and could already relax and participate more. Altimira REMARKABLE It is a modern box to box and all those things. He knows how to anticipate and give the team balance. He was aggigant at the end. Fornals Suspense Always try the last pass from afar. You have to have more midfielder head and less from Meidapunta. Antony OUTSTANDING The most active, the best on the field. What do you want, what competitive is the Brazilian. It goes for each ball as if it were the last and has a brutal class. ISCO OUTSTANDING The one who commands. There he goes and throws the penalty. There it is given to Cucho for 2-3. It comes, knows, comes, comes and not seeing yellow. Spectacular. Abde Suspense He appeared in the first two plays and did not decide well. Then he went out to let Jesus shine later. Another missing opportunity. Cucho Hernández REMARKABLE He is a tremendously intelligent striker. It always moves well, it does well and if it marks the decisive goal … there is the cucho. Aitor GOOD He adjusted in his area in the final minutes. Veteran. Jesús Rodríguez Good He had a good occasion and energized the offensive plot. Bakambu OUTSTANDING He entered like a shot. It caused the penalty and marked 2-2 with opportunism. Run very well to space. Bartra OUTSTANDING He rebuilt the defense and took out the spectacular thicken for the final 2-2. Captain from behind. William Carvalho APPROVED It is already back, minutes of quality to hold the ball. Pellegrini REMARKABLE He losing with little by 2-0 at rest and then his changes worked a spectacular change until 2-3.

