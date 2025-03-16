03/16/2025



Updated at 08: 45h.





He Real Betis He wants to put this Sunday the best brooch a week marked for his pass to the quarterfinals of the Conference League after his win to Vitoria de Guimaraes. Those of Pellegrini, in the match of the 28th Day of LaLiga EA Sportsappear in the Municipal Stadium of Butarquewhere the awaits them CD Leganésthat struggles for salvation. There is a difference of 14 points in the table between both teams. Betis is sixth with 41 and Leganés is in descent with 27. Soto Grade will direct this party with the help of Trujillo Suárez in the VAR.

With morality through the clouds and the logical wear of the shock in Guimaraes, the Betiswho has made the leap he was looking for in Europe and now intends to continue his positive streak of victories in the domestic competition. Your twelve twelve In addition, thanks to the triumphs over the Royal Society, the Getafe, the Real Madrid and the UD Las Palmas, it has allowed him to settle in the sixth position and look with ambition to the fifth place, which will foreseeably grant ticket for the Champions League of the next campaign.

William Carvalho returns

Marc Roca and Lo Celso, for injury, and Johnny Cardoso, by sanction, are the casualties of Betis, which recovers William Carvalho after six months in the dry dock. The Portuguese midfielder is the most prominent novelty of a list of expeditionaries to which Chimy Ávila returns. Most likely there are changes in eleven with respect to the team last Thursdayespecially in the defensive line, although a revolution is not expected due to the importance that Pellegrini gives LaLiga.

In the last precedent between both teams in Butarque, Leganés and Betis tied to zero in February 2020. The four Betis visits first to the Leganés field have resulted in three local triumphs and a tie. In the duel of the first round at Benito Villamarín, Abde and Vitor Roque were the authors of the 2-0 who left the three points in Heliopolis.

