He does not walk Leganes left over from nothing. Neither points, nor victories, nor good news in an irregular course as few and nefarious from the perspective of his recent (and glorious) historical series that led him to First. Of course, every truth has an empirical exception. The pepineros have something to spare. As a joke. And not just any joke, but a self-critical, viral and sympathetic joke. It was always like this and now that the times are painting dark clouds, the communication department continues to get good faces with which to make works of art in your posters online. The last to promote the duel before the Real B is one of them. And it has already gone viral. The umpteenth time that one of these productions succeeds.

The image needs an explanation. From a context. Let’s go. In the poster you can see a giant teddy bear with a regular look, which would say a manchego. The animal suffers a neck-up dislocation that prevents it from keeping its head minimally upright until drawing a picassian position in which the head is almost at chest level. Nothing compatible with the decency established by the laws of physics and biology. Above this image is read a: “Touch to straighten up” that accompanies the image of the bear in question, along with the badges of both teams and a simple label: #OsoOndo which in Basque means ‘Very well’.

For those who do not understand this composition very well, it is time to put them in the background. The bear in question is not a Lega invention, but comes from the Three Kings Parade of Cádiz, where a video of a woman from Cádiz mocking the ugliness of some of the characters who walked through this parade has gone viral. Of the cast of characters that appear in the video, to which one more crippled in aesthetics, the one that has triumphed the most in networks is precisely the bear in question, which corresponds to a costume that, for unknown reasons, ended up with his head hanging while he walked through the streets of the Silver Cup. Dantesque and comical image that has gone around all of Spain and caused thousands of memes.

This is where the originality of the Leganés communication department has emerged, which has taken the idea on the fly to use it in their favor precisely after a bad result. Last Wednesday, in the Cup, the Blue and Whites fell to Real Sociedad B 2-3 in a duel that left a bitter taste due to how close Nafti’s squad was of a comeback that would have been historic. A blow that has left the team touched to give rise to compare with the bear in question to appeal to the need to ‘straighten up’ precisely before the subsidiary txuri-urdin, rival of the pepineros this Saturday in Butarque.