There is something in management that Jose Luis Marti makes the template of Leganes which denotes a tendency to low turnover. To consolidate a starting eleven and have little with the rest of the footballers of a squad that, in the case of the pepineros, is wide. In cash and quality. The numbers certify this trend in which those who play as a starter do so many times and many minutes while those who are usually substitutes barely have a presence in the eleven and when they come off the bench, they do so with the games very advanced.

Thus the things, the gala team of Jose Luis Marti looking at the number of minutes players is crystal clear. Twelve players have played more than 800 minutes in the 19 games played to date and, of them, eight have already done so above 1,000.

They are, in order of more to less minutes, Tarín (1,564), Cuéllar (1,440), Rubén Pérez (1,400), Borja Bastón (1,328), Sergi Palencia (1,271), Javi Hernández (1,271), Arnáiz (1,202) and Gaku (1070). Behind them, but not far behind, are Ignasi Miquel (918 minutes), Rubén Pardo (858), Sabin Merino (817) and Unai Bustinza (816).

The ‘struggle’ between Bustinza and Sabin

These last two, Bustinza and Sabin, they dispute the right to be in this eleven statistic. Taking into account that most of the ten ownership of Sabin They were given at the beginning of the course and that Bustinza had settled in the final stretch until his injury, the logic says that this hypothetical position in that typical alignment would be for the captain.

With this variant, Martí’s ideal eleven according to this statistic would be 4-4-2, with Cuéllar in goal. In defense, Bustinza, Tarín, Miquel and Javi Hernández. The core would be formed by Palencia, Gaku, Rubén Pérez and Rubén Pardo and the forward, Arnáiz and Borja Bastón.

The substitute gap

So far nothing is entirely striking if it is not compared with the minutes of the rest of the squad. Between these twelve players and the rest there is a notable gap. Thus, for example, between the 12th member of the squad (Bustinza) and the 13th (Omeruo) in terms of number of minutes played there is a distance of 137 minutes. But it is that between Omeruo and the next one (Perea) there are 117 minutes of distance.

The Madrilenian is the last player on the squad to have played more than 500 minutes. From then on, the rest of the other fourteen players in the squad who have had minutes in the league have not exceeded that figure, which is an average of 26 ‘per game. Among those substitutes, nine outfield players barely reaching or not even exceeding 300 minutes. They are Lasure, Ojeda, Eraso, Eraso, Ibáñez, Avilés, Bua, Sergio, Silva and Miguel.