Filomena is a woman’s name. Also from white hell. Ask him at the beginning of 2021, which promised a Leganés – Almeria (follow the game live on as.com) to premiere year in Butarque. It was not possible. The stage of the famous storm emerged so virulent that it isolated Madrid and froze in party limbo postponed that duel that should have been played on January 10. Then he wanted the good future cupbearer of the Andalusians that, with no more free dates on the calendar, the clash had to be played today, month and six days later of the scheduled date and on the day of Champions. Wonderful metaphor.

There will be no hymns or bombastic fanfare south of the capital, but for that matter, it doesn’t matter. Caviar without additives. Because it is this meeting of the best that can be given now in a Second that, precisely depending on what happens this afternoon, could have a new leader. If he Almeria assault the (almost) immaculate fortress that is The Avenue of the Eleven Lions (only two defeats), will command the table 395 days later. A draw would put him in direct promotion.

It happens that the Leganes he also walks with a sharp fang. Three wins of three parties have made the return of Garitano an energetic resurrection that will have its most serious test in this duel. The cucumber trump I would leave the Lega to three points own Almeria and also direct promotion.

A chimera having been played on the scheduled day. This was to be the final exam for Marti, who was already languishing in the post. Filomena He postponed it for two more weeks, but with a result similar to that expected. So, viewed in this light, the postponement should sit better to the Leganes. But they do not think the same in Butarque, where the scarce margin of preparation of the party (only 48 hours) will be ballast to face the duel.

“There are no excuses”, cleared yesterday however a Garitano What could I do slight rotations. The one from Bergara recovers Arnáiz (he could enter the list), but not Rubén Pérez nor Tarín. Sabin Merino and Pardo, unleashed with the replacement of the bench (five goals between the two in the era of Garitanismo 2.0) will be the best weapons against a Almeria what do you have in another return, that of Sadiq, your most relevant news.

Gomes promises changes in the eleven, but the Nigerian will have his position assured after serving a sanction. Assault rifle (eleven goals in 21 games) with which to raise the bar for this event that Filomena he postponed without knowing that he was elevated to the altars of the dates Champions. More than worthy space for an early Second Division final.

As to follow:

Rubén Pardo.

Garitano has rescued him from the gang to use him as the helmsman of his ship. It works. And he is also embroiled in free-kick goals.

Sadiq

The Nigerian returns to the eleven after being suspended. He is in a state of grace and is half Almeria with his eleven goals in 21 games.

Keys:

Motivation.

This party emerges for Leganés as a unique opportunity to relaunch their candidacy for promotion. Motivation is maximum.

Balance.

With Samu suspended, it remains to be seen if Almería has the same balance between defense and attack, opting for Petrovic or Robertone.

Aim.

Leganés de Garitano averages 2.6 goals per game compared to 0.95 in the Martí era. The improvement of the aim and the offensive game, keys.

Inner game.

The rojiblanca second line of attack occupies the interior corridors, with a game that favors the incorporation of the sides.

Garitano:

“The year we went up we weren’t favorites. In First they also gave us relegation in December. I’m not going to talk about whether it takes 100 points to go up. I don’t care.”

Gomes:

“Leganés have improved a lot with the change of coach, especially in defensive organization. In addition, you only have to see their solvency at home and how they are winning games now”