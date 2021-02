Almeria: The Andalusian set will live a crucial match in their aspirations, because with a victory today it would assault the leadership of LaLiga. It is the team that has obtained the most points from the competition in their last five games. Likewise, their top scorer, Sadiq, will return after serving a sanction.

As to follow: Sadiq. The Nigerian returns to the eleven after being suspended. He walks in a state of grace and is half Almería with his eleven goals in 21 games.