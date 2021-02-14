Leganes

The Garitano effect continues to result in Butarque. Leganés have regained authority with the Basque coach, and their matches count as victories. With him, they have recovered the pulse of the playoffs, and today they want to continue strong at home. They are the best place in the category together with Espanyol, but they do not trust Albacete. The loss of Arnáiz is very sensitive for the pepineros, and the visitors arrive in a great moment of form.

As to follow: Bustinza. He returns after injury, and will once again play a leading role with Garitano, with whom he built a fantastic relationship.