A team of researchers fromUniversity of Washington, in collaboration with the Multnomah County Health Department and of Public Health Division of the Oregon Health Authorityrevealed in recent research that the choice of legalize the marijuana in some states, it leads to a decrease in the abuse of painkillers, alcohol and cigarettes. The study relates to data from a survey of young people living in Washington State after the state decriminalized recreational marijuana use in 2012.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Journal of Adolescent Health.

Over the past decade, many states in the United States have decided to legalize marijuana for medical purposes, and many have decriminalized its use altogether.. Opponents of these measures have always used as irrefutable arguments that decriminalizing cannabis not only increased the use of marijuana, but also increased the use of other drugs such as alcohol and pain medications, claiming that marijuana is a gateway drug.

Previous research has shown that marijuana is not, in fact, a gateway drug and that its use may provide therapeutic benefits.. In this new research, Washington scientists found that, rather than serving as a gateway drug, marijuana use appears to lead to reductions in other drug use, at least for young people.

See also Sony plummets 13% on the stock market after Microsoft's deal with Activision To learn more about the impact of drug use by young people after Washington State decided to legalize marijuana in 2012, the team of experts carefully studied data collected from statewide surveys conducted over the years by the 2014 to 2019. The surveys were administered to two groups of young people (for a total of 12,500 respondents): those between the ages of 18 and 20 and those between the ages of 21 and 25. In particular, the legalization of marijuana use in Washington State only applies to those over the age of 21; the drinking age in Washington is also 21.

Researchers found that respondents’ alcohol use in the previous month was, on average, lower after marijuana legalization, as were episodes of heavy alcohol abuse.. The researchers also revealed a decrease in the abuse of pain relievers and the use of nicotine products other than e-cigarettes. Surprisingly, the researchers found that e-cigarette use has increased. Scholars speculated that this was due to their novelty and increased use nationwide and unrelated to the decision to legalize marijuana. See also Eiza González in a nude dress appears to be floating in the air As for the possibility of legalizing marijuana also in Italy, both the country and the Parliament have split. In the meantime, signatures have been collected for a referendum that should eliminate the crime of growing cannabis, remove prison sentences for any conduct related to cannabis and cancel the administrative sanction of the withdrawal of the license. The 500 thousand signatures necessary for the referendum to be held have been collected. Despite this extraordinary result, the referendum was rejected by the Consulta because it referred to “hard drugs“. Giuliano Amato in the press conference he explained the rejection of the referendum on home cultivation of hemp: “The referendum was not on cannabis, but on drugs. It referred to substances that include poppy, coca, the so-called hard drugs. And this was enough to make us violate international obligations ”. “the question is divided into 3 sub-questions. The first relating to article 73 paragraph 1 of the law on drugs provides that the cultivation of the narcotic substances referred to in tables 1 and 3, those that include poppy, coca, the so-called hard drugs, disappears among the criminally punished activities, cannabis is in table 2. And this has led us to ascertain that the aim pursued is unsuitable“Continued Amato. See also Channel 5 TV programming for this Monday, February 21, 2022 “Amato did what he said not to do: nitpick. The rejection is incredible, there is no conflict with international standards, so much so that some countries that adhere to it, Canada, Malta, have legalized. It is a huge blow to democracy“, he has declared Riccardo Magideputy and president of More Europeat the forefront of the referendum. He also intervened in the debate Luigi Manconiformer senator, according to whom “the sentence risks producing a retreat in political participation, especially among younger people“. And he added: “The referendum was not the expression of a whim or an attempt to satisfy the wishes of a gang of hippies; behind there was a more intense and painful question: the need of thousands of patients to dispose of medical cannabis that they cannot obtain by other means “.

#Legalizing #marijuana #reduced #alcohol #cigarettes #pain #relievers