The legalization of online gambling was a fat pot for the treasury last year. Partly thanks to this measure, the income from gambling taxes more than doubled last year to almost 1 billion euros, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) writes in a new report on government finances.

Since the autumn of 2021, the Dutch have been allowed to gamble on licensed casino websites. According to figures from the Gaming Authority, the market subsequently grew rapidly. For example, more than one in twenty Dutch people gambled on a legal site last year. In addition to the increase in legalized online gambling, the end of the corona crisis also resulted in an increase in income from gambling taxes. As a result, Holland Casino establishments could receive guests unhindered. In total, the government earned 900 million euros from gambling taxes.

Government revenue from the sale of emission allowances also rose remarkably fast, according to Statistics Netherlands. Companies must pay for every ton of CO2 they emit with an emission allowance. Because the total number of available allowances keeps falling, the price for these has risen sharply. See also Before the Spanish election: sexism allegations against Feijóo

Statistics Netherlands emphasizes that although the revenues from gambling taxes and emission rights have risen sharply, they are only a small part of the total revenue for the government. All taxes and social security contributions together amounted to almost 370 billion euros in 2022.

More income from natural gas sales

Total government revenue rose by 9 percent to 415.5 billion euros. This increase was largely due to higher income from corporate income taxes. In addition, the government earned more from natural gas, which became much more expensive on world markets due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, thanks to the end of the corona pandemic, the government spent less on support measures. As a result, the government deficit decreased to 1.4 billion euros, which is equivalent to 0.1 percent of gross domestic product. In 2021, the government spent 20.4 billion euros more than it received. See also Football | Teemu Pukki in top form scored two goals in Norwich's crushing victory