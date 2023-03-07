Legality control | Chancellor of Justice: Katri Kulmuni’s judgment failed, but there is no reason for a preliminary investigation

The Helsinki District Court previously sentenced Kulmuni’s former assistant to conditional imprisonment. On Tuesday, the Chancellor of Justice issued a decision concerning Kulmuni’s own actions in the communication training case. According to the Chancellor of Justice, there is no reason for a preliminary investigation.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöystin according to a centrist politician Katri Kulmunin the communication training case does not provide the conditions for starting a preliminary investigation.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, however, Kulmun’s participation in communication training as a minister shows “insufficient judgment on his part as judged by legality supervision”, because the communication training was partly related to party political purposes.

In his previous ministerial position, Kulmuni received communication training from the communications agency Tekir. As a result of the incident, Kulmuni, the chairman of the center at the time, resigned from the position of Minister of Finance in the summer of 2020.

Complaints were made about the case to the Chancellor of Justice. The Chancellor of Justice gave his decision on the complaints on Tuesday.

“Ministry funds may not be used for party political purposes. The party political purpose of the training or consulting is not changed by the fact that the party chairman who receives the training can potentially use the skills he has acquired in his position as a minister as well,” the Chancellor of Justice states in his decision.

Chancellor of Justice the reprimands concern one coaching situation.

“The training Kulmuni received for the A-studio broadcast on the resignation of the Rinne government on December 3, 2019 was not training related to the minister’s official duties. The bill for this has been 5,100 euros,” states the Chancellor of Justice.

The Chancellor of Justice urges Kulmuni to pay attention to the care that state funds are used appropriately.

“However, having participated in the training, Kulmuni was aware of the content of the training and its payment from the funds of the ministries, and thus he could have questioned and clarified the appropriateness of the training he received,” states the Chancellor of Justice in his decision.

The Chancellor of Justice also states in his decision that the minister must be attentive and consider carefully when state funds are used “for purposes that can be seen to be connected to the various roles of the minister”.

In addition, the minister must also ensure that citizens trust that the ministry’s funds are used appropriately.

The same the case was discussed earlier this year in Helsinki district court regarding the activities of Kulmuni’s special assistant.

Kulmun’s actions were not evaluated in the trial or in the preliminary investigation that preceded it due to his previous position as a minister.

Ministers are subject to an increased prosecution threshold. A possible preliminary investigation into a suspected crime committed as a minister takes place at the request of the Constitutional Law Committee.

In February, the Helsinki District Court sentenced Kulmuni’s former special assistant Kari Jääskeläinen for fraud and breach of official duty to three months’ suspended imprisonment.

Special assistant Jääskeläinen agreed on the implementation of communication training with Tekir. The court considered that he had caused the Ministry of Finance a loss of 13,268 euros.

According to the district court, the training Kulmun received was related to the position of the chairman of the center and not actually to Kulmun’s position as a minister at the time.

According to the district court, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labor and the Economy were mistaken regarding two types of training. They were organized on December 3 and 13–18. December 2019.

At that time, Kulmuni first served as the Minister of Economic Affairs and after the change of government from December 10 as the Minister of Finance.

