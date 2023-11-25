Lawyers called on vehicle insureds to read the terms of the insurance policy before signing it, so that they can know the possibility of benefiting from it in the event of natural disasters that cause damage to their vehicles, explaining that “the unified policy for insuring the vehicle from loss and damage states that the insurance company is not responsible for paying any Compensation for natural disasters.

They added, “It is permissible to agree on rights for the insurance beneficiary that exceed those stated in the unified insurance document, after concluding an agreement between the two parties that includes additional provisions for this purpose.”

The legal advisor, Muhammad Khalifa, stressed the importance of reading the details of the insurance policy before signing it “to know the possibility of benefiting from it in the event of natural disasters,” noting that “the insurance company’s coverage is usually conditional on the terms included in the policy, and it does not cover damages.” resulting from natural disasters, such as storms, tornadoes, and floods.”

He called for a careful examination of the content of the policy and the policy of the insurance company, because “ignoring some details may deprive the policy owner of comprehensive benefit from it.”

He stated that “Chapter Four of the unified insurance policy includes exceptions that exclude some cases from insurance coverage, and limit the liability of the insurance company, including accidents that occur, arise, result from, or are directly or indirectly related to natural disasters.”

He explained that natural disasters occur in the context of “force majeure that cannot be avoided, and are usually beyond the control of the individual, but they do not remove the insurance company from responsibility for covering the insurance policy, unless a decision is issued by the competent authority in the country considering the accident/phenomenon a natural disaster.” . This is why some insurance companies demand the exclusion of damage from the scope of coverage as a defense against liability, based on the text of Article 287 of the UAE Civil Transactions Laws, while the service provider in the insurance company is legally obligated to compensate, if the policy covers damage resulting from rain.” .

He confirmed that damage caused by rain and storms to vehicles in general is covered by most insurance policies in the Emirates, if no decision is issued by the competent authorities that the weather condition is considered a “natural disaster,” which is reminiscent of the recent damage that occurred in the Emirate of Fujairah as a result of severe floods. No decision was issued regarding it as floods or a natural disaster, obligating insurance companies to cover the damage that resulted from it.

In turn, the legal advisor, Dr. Mohsen Al-Khabani, said that the unified vehicle insurance policy against loss and damage, issued under the system for unifying vehicle insurance documents, which is considered a basis for the decision of the Board of Directors of the Insurance Authority No. 25 of 2016, indicated in Clause Nine of Chapter Four that: “The company shall not be responsible for paying any compensation for the following matters: accidents that may have occurred, arisen, resulted from, or are directly or indirectly related to natural disasters, such as floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, or earthquakes.” In defining natural disasters, the document indicated that they are every general phenomenon that arises from nature, leads to comprehensive and widespread damage, and a decision is issued in this regard by the competent authority in the country.

Al-Khabani said, “The abundance of rain and its accumulation in certain places as a result of its failure to drain does not meet the meaning of this definition.”

He added, “The basis of dealing is the contracting parties’ law, that is, the insurance policy. Accordingly, the beneficiary can stipulate in the policy that these cases be covered under the insurance umbrella.” He explained: “It is permissible to agree on rights for the beneficiary of the insurance that exceed those stated in the unified insurance policy, including compensation for vehicle damage as a result of weather disturbances that do not live up to the concept of a natural disaster. Accordingly, vehicle owners must read the insurance document carefully, to know the items included under Exceptions clause, and request additional coverage before signing.

Lawyer Moza Masoud said: “The standard in covering floods and natural disasters is the insurance document drawn up between the insurer and the insured. When the insurance policy is concluded with the agreement of both parties to cover natural disasters, the insured company is responsible for covering the accident, taking into account the controls included in the coverage. “Including that the person is not the one who caused the accident.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Emirates Insurance Association, Farid Lutfi, confirmed that “the issue of disbursing compensation for damages resulting from natural disasters depends on the insurance policy that the customer signs,” noting that the insurance clause against natural disasters is made available by insurance companies to their customers according to the agreement concluded between them. .

He added, “Insurance companies around the world can insure against natural disasters, including floods and the damage they cause.” This depends on the competent authorities declaring that the torrents or rain that occur are considered a natural disaster.”

He continued: “If a person signs an insurance policy that includes a clause covering damage resulting from rain and natural disasters, the service provider in the insurance company is legally obligated to compensate.”