Qanouni stressed the need for caution while conducting electronic money transfers, pointing out that the transfer to suspicious parties constitutes a violation of the laws and exposes its owner to accountability, and penalties up to imprisonment and fines, whether for individuals or companies, and this includes those who transfer or receive money from suspicious sources.

Lawyer Ali Khalaf Al Hosani told Emirates Today that mere suspicion or suspicion of the authenticity of the transfer process should be a reason to stop immediately, because this mistake may cost its owner a lot, indicating that based on the provisions of Article (30) of the Rumors and Crimes Law Anyone who uses a computer network or electronic information system or an information technology means, and transfers, transfers or deposits illegal funds with the intention of concealing or disguising its illicit source.

Other laws dealt with this type of crime. According to Article (64) of Decree-Law No. (30) of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, whoever deposits or transfers money personally or through A third party or before transferring it to him with the intention of committing any of the crimes of abuse or personal use of narcotics and psychotropic substances, which is considered one of the forms of illegal money transfer.

The UAE legislator dealt with the process of money transfer and transfer with the aim of concealing or disguising its source within Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2021 regarding countering money laundering crimes and combating the financing of terrorism, as according to this law, anyone who was aware that the funds were obtained from A crime and deliberately transferring or transferring the proceeds, or conducting any operation with the intention of concealing or disguising their illegal source.

He pointed out that, according to these laws, the criminalization of suspicious money transfers is linked to several reasons related to safety and financial security and the fight against organized crime and money laundering, stressing that verifying the identity and credibility of the person to whom the transfer is made is extremely important, and represents a national duty and not just a legal necessity, in order to Maintaining financial stability and reputation of financial institutions.

And he continued that in the same context, the legislator was keen to criminalize begging via the Internet, which represents a phenomenon at the present time, as Article (51) of the Rumors and Cybercrime Law stipulates that “he shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of no less than 10 thousand dirhams, or One of these two penalties, whoever commits the crime of begging by using information technology means through begging, or in any form or means.

