The death of Ariadna Fernanda López in the capital at the beginning of November, whose body appeared on the side of the La Pera-Cuautla highway and for which reason the state and CdMx prosecutors’ offices radically differhad given a wild turn with the transfer of prosecutor Uriel Carmona to the Altiplano prison and the invention of a gang of feminicides to unleash the hunt for a dozen public servants from Morelos.

Indicated by the then head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum and the prosecutor Ernestina Godoy as an “accessory”, The official was initially accused of “hindering the administration of justice” for a press conference in which he simply read the conclusions of the opinion of the forensic medical service of Morelosand was later accused of “concealment by favor” about the lie that he did not respond to requests from the General Prosecutor of the Republic (which if true would be punishable by a fine, not jail), and now for “feminicide as an assistant”.

In addition to violating his constitutional jurisdiction, the aberration includes that he was imprisoned based on a CdMx law for public servants that cannot be applied in other entities..

A second detainee is Joel Reyes Becerril, private secretary of a third in the crosshairs: the Femicides prosecutor Fabiola Betanzos.

The political-prison persecution goes against another seven or eight innocent people from the Morelos Prosecutor’s Officethe entity that poorly governs Cuauhtémoc Blanco (ally and protected of the 4T)against whom Carmona opened investigation files for possible criminal activities and his probable relationship with drug trafficking lords.

With the first two accusations, Carmona was in the Reclusorio Sur where, by illegal orders from the prison management, he was transferred to the prison for the inmates considered most dangerous.

Faced with the arbitrary and consummate change, the judge accepted the penitentiary tricks as good and endorsed the violation of a provision that, in any case, should have been decided by the judicial power, not an administrative instance.

Although neither of the first two accusations was for “cover-up,” as Dr. Sheinbaum and prosecutor Godoy had stated, the third makes the prosecutor an accomplice in the murder of a woman because they claim that he helped the alleged feminicide(s).

The designated judges who have supported the fallacies and brutality of the capital’s prosecutor’s office are, in order of appearance: Júpiter López Ruiz, Sergio Acevedo Villafuerte and Héctor Fernando Rojas Pacheco.

If the common sense of the laws prevails, the outcome will not be decided by the opposing prosecutors, but by the forensic experts who will have to prove: a) those from Morelos, that Ariadna Fernanda’s trachea was clogged with the remains of food and alcohol that caused her death due to bronchoaspiration, or b) those from CdMx, demonstrate that the simple bump from a blow that did not break any bone in the head caused imaginary craniocerebral damage…

[email protected]

@CarlosMarin_soy

More from the same author: