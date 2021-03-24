Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Legal proceedings Young people accused of Koskela homicide are ordered for mental health examinations, imprisonment continues

March 24, 2021
City|Trials

The district court has ordered the defendants to remain detained.

Helsinki on Wednesday, the district court issued an interlocutory judgment in a case concerning a December homicide in Koskela.

In accordance with the decision of the District Court, all three defendants are ordered for state of mind examinations. The accused remain in custody.

At this point, the court has not yet ruled on the criminal titles of the forthcoming judgment and the length of the sentences.

The prosecutor is seeking three years’ imprisonment for three sons born in 2004 for murder committed in a joint conviction. Defendants have denied the murder.

The news is updated.

