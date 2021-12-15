Legal proceedings Yli-Viikari bought EUR 5,400 worth of air tickets for private trips at state airports, says prosecutor

According to the defense, Yli-Viikari has not used the funds of his employer, because only the holder of the points account can use the points.

Helsinki the district court has begun proceedings against the former director general of the State Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikarin allegations of misconduct and fraud in payment instruments. The charges concern the use of Finnair Plus reward points accrued from Yli-Viikari’s business trips to pay private expenses.

According to the prosecutor, Yli-Viikari has used Finnair’s reward points to obtain airline tickets for his family’s private trips and private purchases, even though the advantage has belonged to the employer.

According to the prosecutor, the points earned from business trips burned for a total of about 5,900 euros for private trips and shopping. According to information received from Finnair, the value of airline tickets purchased with points would have been approximately EUR 5,380 if they had been purchased in cash instead of reward points, the prosecutor states in the subpoena application.

Prosecutor Mari Mattila states that, according to the order, the benefit of the points earned from the missions belongs to the employer and any free tickets and overnight stays must be used in connection with the missions.

– According to the prosecutor, it is unequivocal that the points earned from business trips have not been allowed to be used for private trips, says Mattila.

In 2018–2020, Yli-Viikari also earned points for personal purchases, according to the prosecutor. All points are collected for the same account.

According to Yli-Viikari’s defense, it is practically impossible to specify which points are used for which.

The prosecutor According to VTV, in its inspections at other agencies, VTV has drawn attention to the fact that the use of aerodromes is not controlled, even though VTV claims that the advantage belongs to the employer. According to the prosecutor, a report on the matter was submitted to Yli-Viikari, who served as general manager, in 2016.

According to the prosecutor, the same thing was stated in VTV’s internal audit report.

– In other words, the organization led by Yli-Viikari guides other organizations that the benefit belongs to the employer and attention should be paid to supervision, the prosecutor said.

– Yli-Viikari has had this information. As CEO, he knows this and that there is no monitoring system.

According to the prosecutor, Yli-Viikari started using points in early 2018, instead of creating a tracking system.

According to Yli-Viikari’s defense, the prosecutor’s characterization of the events is purposeful.

– The points have been accumulated in the only personal account, ie no one has decided to accumulate anything, but the number of the personal points account has been attached to the CEO’s passenger profile at the request of the travel agency at the beginning of the term, said lawyer Tuomas Aho.

According to the defense, Yli-Viikari has not used the funds of his employer, because only the holder of the points account can use the points.

Defense According to the report, officials are not required to earn points for their missions, as a personal Finnair plus card is not required in practice.

– The situation was known to the employer, at least to the extent that it could assume that Yli-Viikari, like other officials, would accumulate points in the personal points account, but it remained passive.

According to the defense, the instructions on the use of mission credits are unclear, imprecise and addressed primarily to the agencies and not to the individual official.

According to Yli-Viikari’s defense, the points account is an advantage given by Finnair to an individual passenger.

– No instructions apply and no doubt cannot apply to the use of a personal points account, said lawyer Aho.

The defense relied on the rules of the Finnair account, which state, among other things, that the points awarded are personal and only accrue to a member who flies or uses other partner services for which points are awarded.

– Yli-Viikari is entitled to use the reward points accumulated in the points account in accordance with Finnair’s rules.

Yli-Viikarin the charge against Yli-Viikari for aggravated abuse of office has been dealt with in the civil criminal proceedings earlier this week and last week. The indictment concerns an agreement under which VTV’s chief inspector was paid two years’ salary without retirement before retiring.

Due to the termination of employment contract, Mikko Koiranen has also acted as the administrative director at the time of concluding the contract. He is also accused of aggravated abuse of office. Both deny the charge.

Yli-Viikari and Koiranen, who later became the agency’s general counsel, were arrested in April due to suspected crimes.

At the end of June, the plenary session of Parliament dismissed Yli-Viikari. It considered that confidence in Yli-Viikari’s conditions and ability to serve as VTV’s CEO had, as a whole, collapsed due to his actions.

Yli-Viikari has appealed to the Helsinki Administrative Court about his suspension and dismissal. Koiranen has also complained about his suspension.

VTV’s task is to check, among other things, the legality and appropriateness of the financial management of state authorities, businesses and funds.

