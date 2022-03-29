Legal proceedings Woman claims her husband committed suicide – court did not believe and sentenced woman to death for almost ten years in prison

According to the court, the findings of gunpowder, among other things, supported the charge of murder.

Eastern Uusimaa a district court sentenced a woman to prison for her suicide in Sipoo in November. The woman said the man shot himself in the mouth, but the court did not believe the explanation.

“After assessing the evidence as a whole, the district court finds that the possibility of suicide is highly unlikely and that it has been established with sufficient certainty that (the accused) must have shot (the victim),” the court wrote in its judgment.

Legal also notes that the woman was convicted in 2008 of aggravated assault and the death penalty of her then cohabiting spouse. Also at that time, the woman had first said that the man had committed suicide and struck himself with a knife.

The court condemned Nina Tellervo Schestihinin56, from murder and firearms to 9 years and 10 months in prison.