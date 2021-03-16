Legal proceedings Woman charged with aggravated animal welfare offense, suspected of keeping at least 26 dogs in conditions endangering their health

According to the prosecutor, some of the dogs in the middle of the stools were starving lean and sick. Four dogs had to be killed.

Woman An indictment has been filed in the Helsinki District Court for a serious animal welfare offense and smuggling, according to the subpoena application of the Southern Finland Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the prosecutor, the woman has kept at least 26 dogs in conditions that have been unsuitable for the dogs and endanger their health. The dogs have not received enough food and their health has not been adequately taken care of, the prosecutor believes. The dogs have also not been given enough outdoor activities and exercise, for example, the prosecution says. The dirtiness of dog lounges is also mentioned as a problem.

According to the accusation, there has been an abundance of dog feces and urine and a strong odor of dog secretions in the premises where the animals are kept. For example, skin burned by feces has been observed in some dogs, the prosecution says.

Prosecution according to some of the dogs were starving lean. “Several dogs have had ear infections, bleeding from the eyes, and loose teeth that need to be removed, which have, among other things, constricted the jaw, caused an incorrect bite, and caused inflammation and pain,” the prosecution says.

To avoid further suffering, four dogs were killed. No other dogs were handed over to the accused.

The woman is also considered to have brought dogs to Finland, the import of which has been prohibited. The person has brought dogs from Estonia to Finland with the intention of selling them, the prosecution says.

The suspected crimes took place in Helsinki in 2018 and 2019.