Legal proceedings Vuosaari’s races led to a verdict: a 26-year-old man waded dangerously in the lane

Helsinki The 26-year-old man was convicted of a gross traffic safety violation.

The man drove a car on Merenkulkijankatu in Vuosaari, Helsinki, for example, on several occasions, significantly exceeding the maximum allowed speed by racing with another vehicle.

HS has said in the past, among other things About the acceleration races to be held in Vuosaari.

The man convicted in the race drove a car at least 75 kilometers per hour, even though the speed limit in the area is 40 kilometers per hour. In addition, the man drove in at least two racing situations in the oncoming lane while driving alongside another car.

At the time of the incident, there were plenty of people at the edges of the road watching the race situation. There were also people on the roadway and in addition the man had one passenger on board, which led the court to consider that the incident could have posed a serious danger to the lives and health of other people.

In the district court the man denied driving the car. The court then considered that there was a reasonable doubt as to whether the man had acted as the driver of the car and the charge was dismissed.

However, the prosecutor appealed to the Court of Appeal. Based on the witness’s report and video, the Court of Appeal sentenced the man to 30 days probation for aggravated road safety.