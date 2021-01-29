Legal proceedings Vallila’s stab trial begins today: two 16-year-olds accused of murder and aggravated robbery

According to the prosecutor, the trial is largely held in public.

Helsinki The trial of the homicide that took place in Vallila last October begins today in the Helsinki District Court. The hearing will be held in the District Court Shelter, where filming is not permitted.

Two 16-year-old boys are charged with murder and aggravated robbery as a young person. The publicity of the proceedings will be decided at the beginning of the trial. Prosecutor Rebecka Frände-Wilkman none of the parties requested that the case be heard in camera.

According to police, the accused stabbed a man born in 2001 at the intersection of Mäkelänkatu and Päijänteentie on 31 October. The victim died of his injuries later in hospital.

According to police, the reason for the meeting was drugs. However, it is not clear whether the meeting was about buying or using drugs. The victim and the accused met at one o’clock at night. One of the defendants may have known the victim, but they have not known it.

During the investigation, police interrogated a 14-year-old boy who was in the company of 16-year-olds at the time of the incident. However, a child under the age of 15 cannot be held criminally liable.

Second the person accused of stabbing was banned from traveling in Tampere at the time of the crime due to suspected criminal investigations. The accused violated his travel ban for the first time on a stabbing night.

In addition to the robbery and murder, he is also charged with another robbery that took place in Helsinki in May. Another 16-year-old boy is also charged with the robbery.

In addition to those accused of stabbing Vallila, two other people have been charged with crimes in Tampere and Loimaa. The Tampere crime series and the May robbery will be dealt with in a separate main hearing in February.