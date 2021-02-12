Legal proceedings Two convicted of the gravel killing in Oulu received permission to appeal to the Supreme Court

The KKO is at least investigating the question of whether men could be convicted of incitement and aiding and abetting when a man who shot his brother was convicted only of murder.

The Supreme Court (KKO) takes over, at least in part, the Oulu gravel demolition death. It forced the man to shoot his brother to death in the Ice of Oulu in October 2018.

The man who shot his big brother was sentenced to five years in prison for the death. Much harsher sentences were handed down to the men who forced the brothers to take the gravel with them and ordered the little brother to shoot his big brother. One of them was convicted of incitement to murder and the other of aiding and abetting murder.

Now the KKO is investigating at least whether they could be convicted of these crimes when the shooter was only convicted of killing.

Death is the mildest of all homicides, while murder is even more serious than killing.

Lower the courts reached different lines in the matter. Rovaniemi according to the Court of Appeal the series of events involved murder and not murder, as the Oulu District Court had held.

Because of that, one of the men who forced the little brother, 24 years old Harri Henrik Hietamäki, was sentenced to life in prison for inciting murder, among other things.

Another man, 25 years old Jimmy Johannes Leinonen, the judgment, in turn, was lowered in the Court of Appeal. He was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison for aiding and abetting murder. In the district court, the sentence had been a little over ten years, including incitement to murder.