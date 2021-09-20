Legal proceedings TS: Former mayoral candidate of the Left Alliance to the district for undercover minors

The man is suspected of grossly disseminating an image depicting a child and sexually abusing a child that offends sexual immorality.

Left Alliance the former mayoral candidate has been charged in the District Court of Southwest Finland, Turku Sanomat news.

Sasu Haapanen in addition, another person has also been charged with the same criminal titles. HS has previously said that Haapanen was at the police pre-trial investigation on suspicion of a crime. In addition, the police suspected Haapanen’s female friend of the crime.

According to the police, there are 17 interested parties in the case.

Woman friend worked as a school attendance assistant a couple of years ago, and is suspected at the time of photographing girls in the shower during exercise classes. It is suspected that the woman later sent the material to Haapanen.

President of the Left Alliance on suspicion of a crime Li Andersson announced in February that Haapanen could not be the party’s municipal election or mayoral candidate.

According to police, a few videos and about a thousand pictures were found in the possession of the crime suspect. The people in the pictures could not be identified.