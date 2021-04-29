Legal proceedings To Tiina Jylhä, half a year of conditional gross dishonesty

He and his wife were ordered to pay the Tax Administration more than 80,000 euros.

Helsinki a district court convicted a beauty entrepreneur on Thursday Tiina Jylhän six months’ conditional imprisonment for gross negligence on the part of the debtor. The indictment concerned the years 2011-2013.

Jylhä was ordered to pay compensation to the Tax Administration together with his spouse of more than 80,000 euros. The spouse was sentenced to one and two months in probation for, among other things, aggravated dishonesty of the debtor and aggravated tax evasion.

The charges relate to a company that went bankrupt in the couple. According to the draft judgment, the duo paid the man salaries from a company in difficulty for payment of almost 108,000 euros in 2012–2013 without an acceptable reason.

The case was dealt with on Friday in a recognition trial, in which the accused confesses to the crimes and receives relief in return for his sentence. Both pleaded guilty to the offenses set forth in the motion.

Rugged went public last spring with the unfortunate mask deals of the Security of Supply Center (IGC). The IGC had ordered respirators from someone in the foreclosure debts Congratulations from Sarmaste and Jylha, who was convicted of financial crimes, for a total of about 10 million euros.

According to the IGC, the masks supplied by Sarmaste were not suitable for hospital use and it made an inquiry into the transaction. Jylhä’s order was stuck because an Estonian bank froze the money transferred to Jylhä.

KRP started a preliminary investigation into the stores in April last year. Representative of rugged legal affairs Kari Uoti has said that Jylhä is not a suspect in the crime.

Earlier this month, a Tallinn court upheld an earlier decision by the Harju District Court, according to which the IGC was allowed to dismantle mask deals with Jylhän Look Medical Care and recover the advance payment. This is more than EUR 2.6 million.

According to the decision of the Harju District Court, there are sufficient grounds for dissolving the transaction because Jylhä’s company was not able to deliver face shields within the agreed time. The judgment can still be appealed to the Estonian Supreme Court.