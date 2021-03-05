Legal proceedings Thus, the expert analyzes the future solution of the Koskela murder trial: the young age of the perpetrators should not affect the severity of the sentence

The district court has three weeks to decide on the conviction of those accused of the Koskela murder. One possibility is that young people are passed for a state of mind survey.

5.3. 10:34

Helsinki the district court ended on Wednesday The main treatment of the Koskela murder. Although the proceedings and the hearings of the parties are now over, the solution itself has only just begun.

Over the next three weeks, the presidency will bite into the evidence of the case, the prosecutor’s demands, and the defense’s reports. According to the judge, the case will be decided on March 24.

There are many sensitive legal issues involved in the case, such as showing intent and inclusion.

The prosecutor is seeking three years’ imprisonment for three boys born in 2004 for a joint murder. Defendants have denied the murder.

How is intent assessed?

In the case of Koskela, the prosecutor assumes that the young people in the prosecution have jointly planned the beating of the victim and carried out the act together.

According to prosecutors, the act was a murder, partly because of the brutal and cruel violence perpetrated at least some time against the defenseless victim.

Killing the victim was not, in principle, their intention, i.e. the act has not been intentional in the terms of justice.

According to the prosecutor, this is the lowest degree of intentionality, ie probability intentionality. This means that at some point in the evening, the boys must have understood that the violence they used is likely to result in the death of the victim.

Defendants’ defenses have denied intent. They have argued that the boys have not understood how much the human body can withstand violence.

The assessment of intent takes into account, for example, the duration of the act and the type of violence used and what observations the perpetrators may have made about the victim, says the professor of criminal and procedural law at the University of Eastern Finland. Matti Tolvanen.

Was the act done in agreement?

The defenses of all three defendants deny that the perpetrators had been killed by the perpetrators.

There has been a lot of discussion in the trial about involvement, that is, what and how much each of the accused has done during the evening.

Each of them has planned to commit violence and obtain alcohol before being killed. During the evening, however, the eldest of the accused has committed more serious violence than the other two. This is what both the prosecutor and the defendants’ defenses say.

So are the accused also responsible for the violence committed by each other?

It is rare for the same act to be convicted under a different criminal title, Tolvanen says.

According to him, as a rule, the authors are considered to be persons who participate in the same activity.

An act is considered to be assistance, for example, when it has revealed the whereabouts of the victim or handed a knife to another in a fight.

“The line has been pretty clear,” says Tolvanen.

Does the age of the perpetrators matter?

All the accused have been 16 years old at the time of the crime. The boys ’defenses have called for attention to be paid to young age, especially when assessing intent.

The defense has argued, among other things, that the boys’ perception of the resilience of the human body has been based on free-wrestling matches, in which violence is widely used.

However, Tolvanen would not give much weight to the age of the perpetrators.

“It doesn’t matter to me in homicides. In some types of crime, such as copyright, it has been possible to look at age. ”

According to Toivanen, it is easy to detect in a violent crime what follows if, for example, the victim loses consciousness.

“Yes, everyone criminally responsible knows that another must not be killed.”

How does the requirement for a state of mind study affect processing?

The prosecutor has demanded a mental health test for all the accused. No one in the defense opposed the claim. However, the decision to conduct an investigation is with the district court.

It is promised that a solution will be issued in three weeks. One option is that there will be an interlocutory judgment at the time, announcing the decision to send the accused to state of mind tests.

In that case, the final judgment of the district court would have to wait at least four months but probably longer.

The state of mind examination is conducted in a psychiatric hospital, where the accused are taken to the ward for observation. The purpose of the investigation is to find out their background and to find out whether the accused understood his actions at the time of its occurrence.

There must always be a reason for ordering for research, Tolvanen explains.

“Self-inflicted intoxication doesn’t matter, or at least I don’t remember having that precedent.”

However, a definite assessment of the appointment to the study cannot be made at this point.

How long can pre-trial detention last?

The district court ruled on Wednesday that the accused would continue to be held in custody.

This means that the accused will continue to be remanded in custody. Imprisonment may be continued until a final judgment.

The period of deprivation of liberty shall be reduced in the execution of the sentence. If the sentence is very mild, it can therefore cover the whole of pre-trial detention.

Pre-trial detention differs from pre-trial detention in, among other things, that pre-trial detainees are not obliged to participate in any prison activities.

Pre-trial detainees are in prison in their own wards, and juvenile pre-trial detainees should still be kept separate from adult pre-trial detainees.

Juvenile remand prisoners in particular may have to be separated from other people for very long periods of time, as there are fewer juveniles as remand prisoners than adults.

“A juvenile should be motivated that he or she would like to participate in the activities already during the pre-trial detention and that he or she would agree to draw up a plan for the sentence,” says a specialist from the Penitentiary Tuija Muurinen.

Unlike a prisoner serving his sentence, a remand prisoner cannot be placed outside a prison, such as in a rehabilitation or child welfare institution, Muurinen adds.

Can defendants survive without prison sentences?

The prosecutor is demanding 9.5 to 12 years of absolute prison sentences for the murders. The punishment claim takes into account the involvement of each accused in the acts that resulted in the death of the victim, as well as other crimes of the accused, such as beatings.

The court may also decide to increase the sentence at the request of the prosecutor or end to a lesser sentence. The maximum penalty in this case is 15 years in prison.

The boys ’defenses call for significantly milder sentences ranging from less than two years’ conditional imprisonment to four years ’absolute imprisonment.

The criminal offense and the resulting conviction are determined by how the court assesses the intent of the act and the involvement of the perpetrators.

Minors sit for only one-third of their sentence for the first time.

It is therefore entirely possible that one of the accused may serve his sentence already during his pre-trial detention.

“There have been cases where, after the verdict has been handed down, the district court has considered the sentence already served and released the convict from pre-trial detention on that basis,” Tolvanen says.

If the accused are passed for mental health examinations and are considered to have a reduced degree of guilt, this will also have a degrading effect on the sentence.

If they were considered to be completely innocent, they would be left completely unpunished. Completely innocent can be prescribed for involuntary treatment based on a medical expert’s assessment.

How is a suspended sentence different from sitting in prison?

“Almost without exception, only part of the imprisonment is served in prison,” Muurinen says.

As stated above, a prisoner who has been convicted as a minor may apply for parole after sitting one-third of his sentence.

In that case, the prisoner may serve the remainder of his sentence in prison. An offender under the age of 21 may be subject to supervision in addition to a conditional sentence.

During supervision, the convicted person is in close contact with his or her probation officer. Surveillance may include, for example, substance abuse work or other rehabilitative activities.

“During supervision, young people are supported from crime and their ability to engage in study, working life and crime-free is strengthened,” Muurinen explains.

Koskelan the murder has sparked widespread societal debate and attention. The homicide committed by three minors has sparked several debates about how young people are currently able and whether they are getting enough support.

A police investigation revealed that the perpetrators had repeatedly targeted the victim during the violence last fall. According to HS’s own report, the victims have been bullied throughout primary school by many others in addition to the two defendants.

Police have said they are investigating whether there is reason to suspect the authorities of the crimes in Koskela’s murder. The investigation relates to the primary school attended by the victim and the two accused, as well as child protection. The police have not yet indicated whether there is any reason to suspect a crime and whether a preliminary investigation into the actions of the authorities is planned.