Legal proceedings Theranos trial jury deliberates on Elizabeth Holmes’ fate for days – Two ‘smoking guns’ lead to fraudulent convictions

One of the most watched fraud lawsuits in history ended this week when the founder of the blood testing company Theranos Elizabet Holmes found guilty of fraud against investors.

Holmes was charged with a total of 12 charges, four of which were found guilty by the jury. The judgments relate to fraudulent investors. The jury concluded that Theranos patients had not been knowingly provided with falsified test results.

Jury member number 8 Susanna Stefanek tells about his experience The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). According to Stefanek, the Holmes judgments were based in particular on two “smoking guns,” or pieces of evidence.

The first of these was a documentary that Theranos had provided to investors. Holmes had tampered with this document to show that drug giant Pfizer was supporting the company. Holmes also admitted at the trial that it had added the logos of the pharmaceutical companies Theranos reports that the company sent to suppliers, customers and investors.

According to Stefanek, the second document in favor of the judgment contained financial forecasts for Theranos’ potential investors. The 2014 document predicted that Theranos would receive $ 40 million in annual revenue from pharmaceutical companies.

At the trial, however, official witnesses said the company did not have any agreements referring to such signed.

The discussion on the document was one of the most significant during the jury’s entire 50-hour closing contract, Stefanek says.

Jury acquitted Holmes of some of the charges, and one was dropped during the trial. Some of the charges are due to be dealt with later.

The jury was unanimous on three charges of fraud involving investors. First, the disagreed jury finally reached an agreement that Holmes would be acquitted of charges related to drowning patients.

According to the jury, prosecutors had not provided strong enough evidence that Holmes had introduced the defective product to patients to make them pay for the tests.

The jury twisted the verdict of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, for many days. The actual penalties will be dealt with separately and will be determined later.

By way of exception Holmes also testified in his own trial, which was seen as a risky Choice. According to Stefanek, the jury rated Holmes as the most unreliable witness of the entire trial. The jury scored the witnesses with numbers 1-4, and Holmes received two points.

One of the jury’s most difficult decisions was related to Holmes ’relationship with Ramesh Balwan, Theranos’ former chief operating officer. According to Holmes, while the couple was dating, Balwani committed mental and sexual violence that weakened his relationships with friends and family.

Holmes had also alleged that Balwani had manipulated and harassed him and forced him to deceive investors. Balwani has denied the allegations.

According to the WSJ, members of the jury believed in Holmes for harassment in a personal relationship, but Stefanek said the prosecutor in his closing remarks convinced the jurors that the matter was irrelevant to Holmes’ fraud.

Holmes has been convicted of crimes punishable by up to 20 years in the United States. However, similar financial crimes rarely result in such long prison sentences.

Holmes is expected to appeal his sentences and the length of his possible imprisonment will not be known until later.