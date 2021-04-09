Legal proceedings The violence perpetrated by basic Finns against Pekka Katja will be investigated next in the Court of Appeal

The district court dismissed the 41-year-old man’s charges of attempted murder and aggravated domestic peace violation. According to the prosecutor, the district court misjudged the evidence in the case.

Prosecutor has appealed against the district court ruling to the Electoral Commander of Basic Finns Pekka Katajaan violence against women.

Last month, the Central Finland District Court dismissed the 41-year-old man’s charges of attempted murder and aggravated violation of domestic peace.

Public Prosecutor Mika Appelsin confirmed to BTI on Friday that the complaint had been filed. According to him, the complaint is about evaluating the evidence.

“We disagree with the district court as to what the two key pieces of evidence – the parcel post and the car used by the authors – show and how certainly. The prosecutor thought the district court should have assessed the evidence differently, ”Appelsin said.

Juniper was beaten at his home in Jämsänkoski on 17 July. The two men broke into his apartment in the morning under the guise of a fake package delivery. Kataja was told the package was from the Basic Finns’ party office.

When Juniper opened the door, the perpetrators rushed in, and he was hit several times in the head with a hammer or other object. After the violence, the perpetrators fled the scene, but the package remained in the apartment.

From the package the Jyväskylä City Councilor, who was accused and separated from the basic Finns, was found Teemu Torssonen fingerprints. Torssonen was not charged in the matter, but the prosecutor considered that the failure of the parliamentary election candidate, which Kataja was influencing, was the motive for the act. The accused man had served as chairman of the Torssonen Support Association.

The accused man and Torssonen both denied any involvement in the attack. In Torsson’s case, the prosecutor made a decision not to prosecute before the trial, according to which there could be numerous reasons for Torsson’s fingerprint in the package.

Car In this regard, the district court found that the eyewitness report and the surveillance camera images obtained from the perpetrators’ trip matched the gray station wagon owned by the accused.

However, it was not possible to prove by law that the perpetrators had moved in a car owned by the accused or that the accused had been at the scene.

The district court held that there was considerable suspicion of the man’s guilt.

“Display [syytetyn] involvement in the violence against Juniper is based on circumstantial evidence, many of which are distantly related to the event in question. When the perpetrators have not been directly identified and, despite the attempts, have not been identified at the scene, it is possible to interpret the evidence presented in the case in a way other than that described in the indictment, ”the court held in its judgment.