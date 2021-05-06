Legal proceedings The University of Helsinki continues to fight for the firing of a professor of botany who has had a long career – “It is also a matter of greater principle”

The Supreme Court will take a position on whether the university has hired a new employee for similar positions with the dismissed professor.

In spring In 2016, the University of Helsinki laid off almost 400 employees as a result of co-determination negotiations concerning the entire staff. A total of nine professors were fired on economic and production grounds.

The redundancies were due to cuts in university funding in 2015, which resulted in a big cut in spending.

One of those laid off was a botanist who had a long academic career Heikki Hänninen. He was fired from the position of professor of plant ecology at the university.

The dismissal sparked years of litigation, which has alternately resolved to the benefit of both parties. The Supreme Court granted leave to appeal to the University of Helsinki at the end of April, and therefore the case is still pending.

University ended up applying for leave to appeal in the matter, as the decision of the Court of Appeal raised grounds on which the university has not been able to express its own position, says the head of employers at the University of Helsinki Katja Heikkilä.

According to him, the decision of the Court of Appeal was surprising and some of the criteria used in it, for example in relation to the freedom of investigation, were at no point in the statements of both parties.

“It is also a matter of greater principle than a single case. In our view, the legal rules are unclear, for example when assessing the similarity of a professor’s duties, ”says Heikkilä.

Only eight months after Hänninen’s fires, another university employee was invited to serve as an assistant professor of plant evolutionary biology. The person used Hänninen’s former title on his own website, among other things.

Hänninen took his dismissal to court. According to the University of Helsinki, the person hired for the position of assistant professor did not perform the same tasks as Hänninen, and the Helsinki District Court decided the matter in favor of the university. However, the case continued in the Court of Appeal.

In its decision last December The Helsinki Court of Appeal concluded that the university had violated the Employment Contracts Act by dismissing Hänninen and transferring another person to similar positions.

The University of Helsinki was obliged to pay the dismissed professor almost 69,000 euros in compensation for unjustified termination of employment. In addition, the university will have to pay Hänninen’s legal costs.

Helsinki the university applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court for the decision of the Court of Appeal, and the leave would expire at the end of April.

Heikki Hänninen, now a professor in Hangzhou, China, has a twofold knowledge of the university’s decision, although he still feels he is on the right track in continuing the legal battle.

“On the other hand, I would have liked the process, which had lasted for years, to be over. On the other hand, given the importance of the matter, it is really good that the country’s Supreme Court has the last word here. I’m in no hurry, ”he writes in an email.

According to the Supreme Court’s notice, leave to appeal has been granted limited to the question of whether the university has hired a new employee for similar positions. In that case, the dismissal would have been unjustified.

In part, then, it is a question of the importance of the freedom of science and higher education guaranteed in the Constitution, which is a big and fundamental matter, says the Executive Director of the Association of Professors. Tarja Niemelä.

“Now the Supreme Court is going to take a stand specifically on where the university’s management right goes in relation to the freedom of professors’ research, ”he says.

Niemelä states that it is somewhat surprised to seek leave to appeal, in particular because other disputes concerning dismissed persons have so far not progressed to the Supreme Court.

“It is also surprising that the university wants to continue processing the co-operation process that took place in 2015.”

On the other hand, an employer the size of the University of Helsinki does not have the same financial constraints to exercise the right as smaller employers or individuals.

“Even in this case, the costs are already over € 100,000. After all, it is a rather unbalanced situation, ”says Niemelä.

Helsinki the university has also had to deal with its post-2015 redundancies in court in the past.

In March, the Helsinki Court of Appeal ordered to be paid by the university to the dismissed teacher compensation of more than € 40,000 for dismissal that the court considered illegal and discriminatory.

The University of Helsinki has also previously been sentenced to compensation for negligence in the co-determination procedure. The university appealed the district court’s decision to the Court of Appeal but recently withdrew its appeal.

According to Katja Heikkilä, the complaint was withdrawn due to a new co-operation bill, which in the university’s view will clarify the case law.

“The legal situation on that matter is now much clearer, so there is no need to pursue the matter further,” he says.