Authorized proceedings The dual brother accused of police capturing in Porvoo didn’t cowl his face with the photographer, the primary proceedings within the Japanese Uusimaa District Courtroom started

The prosecutor is demanding 13 years’ imprisonment for the brothers, together with 13 tried murders. The brothers admit, amongst different issues, a gross theft however deny the intent to kill.

13 the brother-in-law accused of tried homicide didn’t cowl his face on Monday when the primary trial of a police capturing a yr in the past started within the district courtroom of Japanese Uusimaa.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, just one graph was admitted to the corridor. The total-bearded brothers adopted in peace because the Lehtikuva photographer took the photographs.

No outsiders are allowed within the Chamber in Porvoo. The media follows the session remotely in Hyvinkää.

The brothers are Swedish residents with a Finnish background. They’ve spent their childhood in Porvoo.

Within the pre-trial investigation, the duo has been very silent in regards to the capturing and its causes. They’ve already acknowledged that they don’t wish to be heard within the trial both.

13 along with tried homicide, the brothers are charged with aggravated theft, preparation for aggravated theft, hostage-taking, violent resistance to an official, eight inflicting hazard, firearms offense, and aggravated endangering visitors security.

Of their written response, the brothers deny responsible of tried homicide. They mentioned the intention was to not kill the cops.

Nonetheless, the brothers admit that they have been current and shot in direction of the police in August 2019 within the Ölstens industrial space in Porvoo. Two law enforcement officials have been injured within the capturing, one among them critically.

The brothers additionally admit to being responsible of aggravated theft. Their intention was to rob the weapons of an attracted police patrol. The boys have been caught by one other police officer.

As well as, the brothers admit to firing at police automobiles in the course of the getaway, however not as a lot because the prosecutor claims.

In that case, the aim of the capturing was to get the police to cease the chase. So the intention was to hit the automobiles, however the police didn’t assume the brothers have been at risk.

Prosecutors demand a 13-year jail sentence for the brothers. Additionally they demand that males be ordered to take a seat on punishment altogether, day in and time out. They need to subsequently not be launched on parole in any respect as soon as half of the sentence has been served.

On account of an distinctive requirement, prosecutors are asking the brothers to be ordered for a way of thinking investigation. There, their hazard can be assessed.